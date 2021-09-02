GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $642,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 68,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,040.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 103,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

