GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $651,000 Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

