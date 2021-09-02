GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

