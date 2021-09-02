Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $11.49 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $23,264.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00377209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,610,335 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

