GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.48 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. GXChain has a market cap of $56.61 million and $8.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,534,922 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.