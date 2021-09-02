GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.61 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $56.61 million and $8.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,534,922 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.