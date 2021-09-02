Hacken Token Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $50.06 million and $737,645.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.07595110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,196.13 or 1.00379697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.08 or 0.00800064 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,767,092 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

