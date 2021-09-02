HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Hits $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00156605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.89 or 0.07648448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.89 or 1.00157938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00798623 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

