Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,130. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

