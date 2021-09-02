Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $38.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

