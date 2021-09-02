Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $128.99 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

