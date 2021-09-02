Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.42 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.