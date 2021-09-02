Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,600 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.