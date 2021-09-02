Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,263 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

