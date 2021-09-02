Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

