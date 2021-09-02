Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

