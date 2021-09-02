Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

