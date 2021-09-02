Handshake Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $128.36 million and approximately $727,663.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,314.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.87 or 0.07691139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $667.15 or 0.01352850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00371060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00137330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00613254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00488631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00346898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,504,443 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

