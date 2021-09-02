Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $106.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,993. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.