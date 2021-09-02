Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.00 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00011572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $2.59 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.95 or 0.07589980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.55 or 0.01337674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00366770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00136484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00612365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00365009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00347896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005906 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,523,627 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

