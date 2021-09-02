HC Wainwright Increases First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Price Target to C$1.30

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFMGF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

