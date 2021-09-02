HC Wainwright Increases First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Price Target to C$1.30

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FFMGF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About First Mining Gold
