Head-To-Head Analysis: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.39% 4.60% 2.56% Two Harbors Investment 204.49% 16.29% 1.89%

75.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for STORE Capital and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22

STORE Capital currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. STORE Capital pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $694.27 million 13.94 $212.61 million $1.83 19.55 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.92 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.40

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

