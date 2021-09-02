Head to Head Comparison: Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Assure alerts:

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Assure and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 26.40 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -3.83 Glaukos $224.96 million 12.07 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -50.71

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Assure and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Assure beats Glaukos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.