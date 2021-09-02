Head-To-Head Comparison: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 12 ReTech and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 4.15 -$21.94 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.54

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 12 ReTech.

Risk and Volatility

12 ReTech has a beta of 28.15, suggesting that its share price is 2,715% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

