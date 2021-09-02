Head to Head Review: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MedAvail alerts:

This table compares MedAvail and Covetrus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 8.18 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.92 Covetrus $4.34 billion 0.69 -$19.00 million $0.59 36.88

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covetrus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Covetrus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Covetrus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Covetrus -1.90% 1.05% 0.45%

Risk & Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covetrus has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MedAvail and Covetrus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Covetrus 0 1 4 0 2.80

MedAvail currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.72%. Covetrus has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Covetrus.

Summary

Covetrus beats MedAvail on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Shaw in 2014 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.