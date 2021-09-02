HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $55.28

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.28, but opened at $54.11. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 1,427 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

