HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $356.19 million and $77,149.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004908 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00034715 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

