Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €2.24 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.62. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of €2.25 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

