Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.42% 0.89% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.81% 9.90% 0.95%

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Commerce and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 79.79%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.20 $35.30 million $0.63 17.78 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $195.46 million 3.17 $52.45 million $2.70 11.91

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

