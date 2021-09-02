Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 10,722,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

