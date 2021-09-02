Highbridge Capital Management Sells 173,560 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

HYMC stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.16. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 4,209.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

