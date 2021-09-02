Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$34.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

