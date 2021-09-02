Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HLT stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $124.39. 1,990,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,713. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

