Hock Huat Goh Sells 3,735 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.86 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

