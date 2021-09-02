Hock Huat Goh Sells 3,735 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.86 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.