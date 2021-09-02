Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

