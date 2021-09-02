Holo Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $491.34 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

