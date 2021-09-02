Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 564,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

