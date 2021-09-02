Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk Sells 28,571 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

