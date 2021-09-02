Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $759,409.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00065321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.86 or 0.07627726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,473.84 or 0.99996420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00802716 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

