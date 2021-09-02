Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.93 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of HRL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 125,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,374. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.