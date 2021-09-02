Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Trading Down 4%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.83. 64,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,165,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

