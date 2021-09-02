Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.48 on Thursday, hitting $588.55. 6,122,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average of $521.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $598.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

