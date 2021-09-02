Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

