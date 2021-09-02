Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,615. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

