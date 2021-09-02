HSBC Lowers Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LONKF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

