HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,714. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 161.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

