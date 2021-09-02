Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 851,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $202.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.78. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

