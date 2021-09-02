Humaniq Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51,401.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $51,401.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047590 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.