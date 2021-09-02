Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.