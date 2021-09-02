Hycroft Mining (HYMC) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.56 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 0.83

Hycroft Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hycroft Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3371 3633 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hycroft Mining competitors beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.